Amblin Partners Alum Andrew Calof Joins Wayfarer Studios as President of Production

Wayfarer Studios will next release 'Clouds' onto Disney+.

Wayfarer Studios, the banner behind successful teen drama Five Feet Apart and upcoming Disney+ feature Clouds, has tapped Andrew Calof as president of production, across both film and television.

Calof spent five years at Amblin Partners, where he most recently served as vp of creative affairs. While at Amblin, he oversaw development and production of Office Christmas Party and Ghost In The Shell. Prior to Amblin, he served as vp of production at New Regency, where his credits included Birdman and 12 Years of A Slave.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Andrew to our Wayfarer Studios team and thrilled to inject his wealth of knowledge and years of experience helming award-winning and globally recognized films into the fabric of our company. He will be invaluable as we develop and produce our extensive pipeline of creative projects ahead,” said Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz, co-founders and co-chairs of Wayfarer Studios.

“I’m excited to be joining Wayfarer Studios and a team with such a deep commitment to socially good storytelling. I look forward to working alongside Justin, Steve and the team as we continue to build upon what they’ve so gracefully created and solidified already. Wayfarer Studios is a special place and through an incredible slate of impactful and innovative projects, we can inspire people across all walks of life,” said Calof.