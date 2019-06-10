Amblin Partners Inks First-Look Deal With Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures

Harold executive produced 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,' and along with Tunnell produced 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.'

Amblin Partners has signed a two year first-look deal with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures.

Harold executive produced Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and along with Tunnell produced King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Trumbo and the comedy My Blind Brother, among other film and TV titles.

"Joby and Tory have an incredible understanding of how to create crowd pleasing movies with broad appeal across all genres, making them a great partner for Amblin. We look forward to their passion and experience being reflected in the films that we develop with them,” said Amblin Partner’s president of production Holly Bario and co-president of Production Jeb Brody in a statement.

Safehouse Pictures is also at work on the Michael B. Jordan World War II movie The Liberators, Battle of Britain, which Ridley Scott is attached to direct, and the '70s drama Love Canal, which is set to be Patricia Arquette's directorial debut.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Amblin Partners family. To have the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of a company that is in large part responsible for why we make movies to begin with is truly a dream come true,” said Harold and Tunnell in their own statement.

Safehouse Pictures' executive vp Matt Schwartz will continue to oversee film development and production for the company. Safehouse Pictures is repped by CAA.

Amblin Partners also has production deals with Frank Marshall at The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Jennifer Todd, and Marc Platt at Marc Platt Productions.