Amblin Partners Ups Exec Kristin Stark

Kristin Stark has been promoted to senior vp marketing and communications at Amblin Partners.

Stark previously served as senior vp publicity at Amblin, where she began her career two decades prior as a production assistant. Most recently, she worked on Amblin projects The Post and Ready Player One.

In her new position, Stark will report to executive vp marketing Marvin Levy and executive vp corporate communications Susan Fleishman, who jointly made today's announcement.

"I am so very proud of Kristin," said Levy. "She is a brilliant colleague who continues to expand her executive skills and marketing talents."

Fleishman added: "Amblin is fortunate to have such a deft communicator and marketer in Kristin, who understands the demands of an ever-changing business."

Stark's promotion comes a week after more exec news from Amblin. On March 20, Christina Leotis, formerly of the Los Angeles Clippers, was named CFO.