Amblin Picks Up True-Life Naval War Story 'A Game of Birds and Wolves' (Exclusive)

Vicky Jones ('Killing Eve') has been tapped to write the adaptation of the upcoming non-fiction book.

Amblin Partners and its DreamWorks Pictures banner are going back to war.

The company, which was behind Steven Spielberg’s classic Saving Private Ryan, has picked up the film rights to A Game of Birds and Wolves: The Secret Game That Won the War, an upcoming non-fiction book by Simon Parkin.

Vicky Jones has been tapped to write the adaptation, which will be produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff of Mark Platt Productions. Amblin’s DreamWorks Pictures will also produce.

Birds and Wolves tells the true story of Operation Raspberry, which saw a rag tag group of young women and a retired naval captain reinvent British naval strategy with the help of a board game. Their eureka moment helped turn the tide in the battle for the Atlantic.

Parkins is a journalist who regularly delves into gaming and gaming culture. He came across the true story when he was visited the British Defence Academy. The book is due to be published in the U.K. on Nov. 11 by Spectre.

Platt, who last produced Mary Poppins Returns, was nominated for Oscars for his recent movies La La Land and true life Cold War thriller Bridge of Spies.

Jones, who wrote an episode of the acclaimed Sandra Oh-Jodie Comer drama Killing Eve, most recently wrote and exec produced the pilot for Run, a romantic drama for HBO that stars Domnhall Gleeson and Merritt Wever.

Jones is repped by UTA, United Agents in the UK, and attorney PJ Shapiro. Parkin is repped by Lucinda Prain at Casarotto, Ramsay & Associates on behalf of Jane Finigan at Lutyens & Rubinstein.