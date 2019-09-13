Marvin Levy Transitions to Spielberg's Senior Adviser; Dan Berger Joins as Head of Amblin Partners Comms

Levy, 90, has been with Spielberg since 1977's 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind,' and worked on blockbuster campaigns such as the 'Back to the Future' franchise, 'ET' and 'Jurassic Park,' and is currently working on Spielberg's upcoming 'West Side Story.'

Veteran marketing executive and spokesperson Marvin Levy is transitioning into a senior advisory role to Steven Spielberg at Amblin Partners, the company said Friday, as Dan Berger comes on board as executive vp and head of communications.

Levy, 90, has been with Spielberg since 1977's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and worked on blockbuster campaigns such as the Back to the Future franchise, ET, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan and Gladiator. He will continue to work full time in his new role, and is currently working on Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, scheduled for release Dec. 18, 2020.

Berger joins Amblin from Twentieth Century Fox film group, where he was executive vp and and head of global corporate communications from January 2017, seeing the company through its acquisition by The Walt Disney Company this year. He has shepherded campaigns for the studio's major hits, including Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

"The term ‘second family’ is often used to reference the very closest relationships we build in the workplace, but that term does little justice to the collaboration that Marvin Levy and I have enjoyed as we enter the fifth decade of our working friendship," Spielberg said in a statement. "Marvin is, as he has always been, simply family. I’m overjoyed to continue calling him both a friend and a colleague, and that our partnership — one of the longest of my career — will go forward as he takes on this new role. We are so fortunate to welcome Dan Berger into this role, and to call on his broad experience across so many facets of the entertainment industry. From film to television to digital, his expertise will be invaluable — both for Amblin Partners as a whole and for me personally — as we strategically express our vision within the ever-evolving media landscape.”

Levy added, “I happily welcome Dan into our Amblin family. He brings his wide-ranging experience to us as we continue to dedicate ourselves to the work and interests of Steven and the company. I have always felt it is a privilege to be here, and I look forward to my continued years working with the team.”

Throughout his decades-long career, Levy has worked at Amblin Partners, DreamWorks Studios, Amblin Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Cinerama Releasing Corp and MGM. He received a Governors Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in 2018, where he served on the board of governors for 23 years, including stints as the chairman of the Public Relations branch. He became the first publicist to receive an honorary Oscar.

Among the films in the pipeline from Amblin are Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 (Dec. 25), the supernatural horror project The Turning (Jan. 24, 2020) and the Tom Hanks sci-fi drama BIOS (Oct. 2, 2020).