Ambra Gutierrez, Who Taped Weinstein in 2015, Says of Verdict: "It's a Start"

"Let's say that I'm happy to know that I contributed to this," she said outside the court building.

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez never expected Harvey Weinstein to be brought to justice.

After the Italian-Filipina model told New York police in 2015 that Weinstein groped her breasts and put his hand up her skirt, she wore a wire that caught audio evidence of his misconduct — later published in The New Yorker. But, the office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance decided not to prosecute the case.

So, Weinstein's guilty verdict on Monday brought her a sense of relief, though she admitted that she was worried that the case would fall apart.

"I was waiting for something negative, and I had that imprinted on me," she told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

Gutierrez came to the New York Supreme Court building in lower Manhattan to reclaim her experience. "I wanted to have a positive feeling about this situation," she said. "And I'm super happy, because it's like getting back all these years that I lost in the process of trying to get him to justice. So, yeah, I'm happy now. And, of course, I know it's a start, so from here there will be a moving conversation ..."

When her story came to light in 2015 and Weinstein was arrested, Gutierrez received negative coverage from tabloid media outlets. "The media went against me," she said. "Everyone tried to cover up on him. So, I really feel that now we are changing that. That's actually the biggest victory, to have people opening eyes and understanding what's going on."

Asked whether she thinks Weinstein might admit wrongdoing and apologize to women who have made accusations against him, Gutierrez was skeptical.

"I think he doesn't believe that his power is not working anymore on people," she said. "I don't think he's of a healthy mind."

While she was still processing the news of his guilty verdict on two counts, Gutierrez reflected on her role in the five years that have transpired since she first came forward.

"Let's say that I'm happy to know that I contributed to this," she told THR.