AMC CEO Says Gender-Integrated Saudi Theaters "May Take Some Time"

Last week, 'Black Panther' was the first movie to screen in the country after a 35-year ban on cinemas.

As Saudi Arabia opens its doors to the entertainment industry after a 35-year ban on cinemas, a lingering question remains as to how exhibitors will accommodate the country's cultural and religious practices, specifically when it comes to gender segregation.

Last week, Black Panther screened at the country's first theater to open since the cinema ban lifted at an AMC in Riyadh. On Monday afternoon, on the opening day of CinemaCon, AMC president and CEO, Adam Aron, shared a few images from the event at a panel discussing the country's burgeoning exhibition industry. The image included one of the audience inside the theater, with Aron making the point, “As you can see, the seating is not segregated by gender.”

"There were many options on the table," said NATO president and panel moderator John Fithian of meeting with Saudi officials about the logistics of opening up theaters in the country. Discussed options included gender-exclusive separate complexes or showtimes, separation be levels or done the aisles. "We just discussed how to be respectful of the culture while also selling tickets."

Aron recounted the back and forth in deciding how theater seating would be arranged in the region where gender segregation is the norm in most public venues.

"As recently as three weeks ago all showings were going to be integrated," said Aron. Then, he says, the plans changed to allow for 'single male' or 'bachelor' screenings and separate 'family screenings', which require a woman to be accompanied by a spouse or male blood relative. "In the end we just opened up with family screenings, only."

"It'll change again and again as the country tries to get it right," says Aron of theater seating. "If I can make a prediction — they are going to integrate theaters. That's our working expectation. But it may take some time."

AMC plans to open additional screens in Riyadh in the coming days, with Aron adding that Dwayne Johnson's Rampage has been approved by Saudi censors to screen in the country, while Avengers: Infinity War is also expected to screen.

Says Aron, "So far, it is not inhibiting sales because we are sold out."