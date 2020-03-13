AMC, Regal to Cut Seating Capacity By Half in All U.S. Movie Theaters

Cineplex also institute the "social distancing" measure while Alamo Drafthouse plans a "buffer" seat protocol.

Even as Hollywood studios pull back major tentpoles from release amid a coronavirus pandemic, many theater chains haven't made the decision to temporarily shutter stateside.

But on Friday, the largest circuits took action. AMC Theatres, the largest theater circuit stateside, as well as Regal Cinemas and Cineplex, the Canadian exhibition giant, all said that they would be cutting seating capacity by half in all locations in the U.S. and Canada.

"AMC is proactively taking action to cut in half the number of tickets that we will make available at all our U.S. theatres," said CEO Adam Aron. "With this action, we are facilitating the 'social distance' between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen."

AMC, which operates 11,000 screens in the U.S., also said that it will put in place "enhanced" cleaning procedures on "hightouch point areas, including kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs." The new protocols will begin on March 14 and will remain in place until April 30.

Cineplex, which runs 1,693 theatre auditoriums in Canada, said it is hoping that "with reduced capacity auditoriums, we are providing our guests with the choice to sit where they feel most comfortable." And Regal Cinemas said "we have reduced auditorium capacity by 50% and are complying, where applicable, with state mandates on social gathering limits."

Speciality chain Alamo Drafthouse, which runs more than 20 locations in the U.S., said Friday that its new protocols include installing "'buffer" seats on either side of customers' seats that will be "unavailable for other guests to purchase."

American Cinematheque, which runs the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood (which seats 616) and Aero Theatre in Santa Monica (which seats 427), said it is suspending all screenings and public events until further notice. The TCM Classic Film Fest, which was to be held at venues including the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX (which seats 932), was canceled earlier this week.

A slew of high-profile films that were set to be released in the next months have been pulled or delayed, including Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II, The Lovebirds and Blue Story (all undated), Universal's F9 (moved to April 2021), Disney's Mulan, Antlers and New Mutants (all undated) as well as MGM's No Time to Die (moved from April to November).

As of March 12, there were 136,860 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, with 1,286 cases in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins University's case tracker. AMC chief Aron added, "These are uncharted times in the United States. We are very closely monitoring the guidance of the CDC."

More to come.