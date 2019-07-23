AMC Networks' Streamer Acorn TV Names Kerensa Samanidis International Head

The London-based former FilmStruck executive will oversee development, management and operation of the TV streaming service outside of the Americas.

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, North America’s largest streaming service for British and international television, has expanded its international team with the appointment of Kerensa Samanidis to the newly created role of general manager of Acorn TV International.

The former FilmStruck executive is now based in Acorn’s London office and has already been a consultant for the company. In her new role, she is responsible for the overall development, management and operation of the TV streaming service for all markets outside of the Americas. She oversees strategy, programming, product, marketing and distribution.

Last year, Acorn TV expanded into dozens of territories, including Mexico, Spain, Scandinavia, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand. Samanidis will report to Matthew Graham, general manager of Acorn TV.

Samanidis previously devised and launched services for Sony PlayStation, the British Film Institute and Turner (Warner Media). She was also general manager of FilmStruck International, where she oversaw the launch and growth of the service across Europe.

“We’re thrilled to have Kerensa join the Acorn TV family and grow our international subscribership," said Graham. "Since launching in dozens of territories last year, we’ve seen extraordinary worldwide interest in the service and its first-rate catalog of exclusive international dramas, mysteries, and comedies. With Kerensa’s past success with streaming services, we expect her to play a vital role in our continued international growth."

Added Samanidis: "Acorn TV has achieved monumental success in the U.S. and Canada, and I’m delighted to be joining the talented team to continue this success story in new markets. The demand for quality British TV has never been higher, so it’s exciting to be working on a service with such strong potential at such a pivotal time within the OTT industry."

Rakhee Birdi has also joined the company as marketing director for Acorn TV International. She previously led marketing at FilmStruck International and was head of subscription marketing for News Inc in the U.K.

Acorn TV International features such series as Doc Martin, Line of Duty, Manhunt, Jack Taylor, Foyle’s War, George Gently, Detectorists, The Secret Agent and The Great Train Robbery.