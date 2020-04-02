AMC Networks' Acorn TV Streamer Sets U.K. Launch Date

The British drama-focused platform boasts more than 1 million subscribers in the U.S.

Acorn TV, AMC Networks' streaming service focusing on British dramas and comedies, has set out plans for its U.K. launch.

The platform, which boasts more than 1 million subscribers in the U.S. and expanded to 30 international territories in 2018, is set to launch in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on April 29 for £49.99 ($62) per year following a 30-day free trial.

Shows to feature in the launch include the U.K. premiere of Emmy-nominated Brit series Queens of Mystery, plus such classics as Foyle's War, Keeping Faith and Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None.

"Acorn TV has been phenomenally successful in North America, and we’re excited to bring our slate of exceptional programming from around the world to U.K. viewers," said Acorn TV's general manager Matthew Graham. "The United Kingdom has a long-standing tradition of producing first-rate dramas and mysteries, so we’re thrilled to feature so many popular, award-winning programs in one place like ITV’s Foyle’s War and BBC’s Keeping Faith, as well as introduce U.K. audiences to the charming, British-produced Acorn TV Original Queens of Mystery."

Acorn TV may be the more established platform for British content in the U.S., where the BBC and ITV service BritBox launched in early 2017. But in the U.K., BritBox already has a presence, launching in late 2019.

"We continue to greatly expand our commission and co-production slate and are extremely excited for U.K. viewers to get the opportunity to see the wonderful Queens of Mystery filmed in the beautiful countryside of Kent, as well as several other productions later this year, including Irish period mystery series Dead Still and New Zealand thriller The Sounds, among many others," said Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, the U.K.-based development division for Acorn TV.