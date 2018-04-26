AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan's Pay Drops to $29.6M in 2017

The boss of the company behind 'The Walking Dead' had made $30.5 million in 2016.

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan received compensation worth $29.6 million in 2017, down 3 percent from $30.5 million in 2016.

The company behind The Walking Dead home AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel and WE tv disclosed his pay in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

He had made $17.7 million in 2015. Sapan had in 2014 made $40.3 million when he benefited from an amended and restated employment agreement that included a one-time special equity retention award, had earned $9.5 million in 2013 and $8.9 million in 2012.

AMC Networks' stock rose 3 percent in 2017 even as Wall Street continued to debate weaker ratings for The Walking Dead and the company's ability to crate new hit shows. Its earnings rose 74 percent, with adjusted earnings per share up 29 percent.

