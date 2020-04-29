AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan's Pay Drops Slightly to $20.2 Million

The boss of the company behind 'The Walking Dead' home AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel and WE tv had made $20.6 million in 2018.

AMC Networks president and CEO Josh Sapan received compensation worth $20.2 million in 2019, down 2 percent compared with $20.6 million in 2018 and $29.6 million in 2017.

The company behind The Walking Dead home AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel and WE tv disclosed Sapan's pay in a regulatory filing. The CEO had made $30.5 million in 2016, following $17.7 million in 2015 and $40.3 million in 2014, when he benefited from an amended and restated employment agreement that included a one-time special equity retention award.

The regulatory filing also revealed the compensation for other AMC Networks top executives, including chief operating officer Sean Sullivan, CFO Edward Carroll and executive chairman Charles Dolan.

AMC Networks' stock rose slightly in 2018 even as Wall Street continued to debate weaker ratings for The Walking Dead and how easy it would be for the company to create new hit shows. Its adjusted earnings per share rose 18 percent last year.

AMC Networks has focused on content creation where it retains the ownership rights and targets subscription VOD services to position itself in a fast-changing digital space. The company has also expanded in the fast-growing streaming market with niche offerings like the Anglophile-focused Acorn TV and the horror-centric Shudder services that aim to complement market leaders like Netflix and Amazon Prime, rather than go head-to-head with generalist services.

AMC Networks' stock in 2019 fell 28 percent in 2019. Its revenue rose 3 percent, with operating income down 14 percent and net income down 15 percent, but adjusted earnings up 3 percent.

AMC Networks in December said that the four streaming video services have passed 2 million combined subscribers.