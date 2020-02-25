AMC Networks, Dish Strike Long-Term Carriage Deal

The deal also provides for AMC’s niche streaming offerings Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and Urban Movie Channel to be offered to Sling and Dish subscribers in the coming months.

AMC Networks and satellite TV provider Dish Network have signed a new long-term carriage agreement. The deal also covers Sling TV, Dish’s over-the-top streaming video service.

The deal will see continued carriage of AMC’s linear channels AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and BBC World News on Dish and Sling.

In addition, the deal provides for AMC’s niche streaming offerings Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and Urban Movie Channel to be offered to Sling and Dish subscribers in the coming months. AMC Networks’ ad-free offering AMC Premiere; and its IFC Films Unlimited streaming service, will also be offered to Dish and Sling subscribers.

AMC has pointed to its streaming video services as a key growth driver for the company moving forward.

“Much like our linear channels, our ad-free services provide passionate audiences with exceptional content and new ways to innovate with valued distribution partners like DISH as our businesses evolve together,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks in a statement Tuesday.

In an earnings call last fall, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan (pictured above) told analysts that the company believes its streaming offerings could attract 10 million subscribers each. He argued that while the big streaming services fight a price battle to the bottom, niche services are “superior” because “there’s not the same pressure on retail price.”

By partnering with multichannel video providers such as Dish to offer its streaming services, AMC is betting that it can use traditional delivery methods to drive streaming subscribers.