AMC Networks Earnings Rise Despite 11 Percent U.S. Ad Revenue Drop

The cable networks company, led by CEO Josh Sapan, beat Wall Street earnings expectations, but fell short of revenue estimates.

AMC Networks, the cable networks company that operates AMC, IFC, WE tv, BBC America and SundanceTV, on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates, but its U.S. advertising revenue fell about 11 percent.

The company, led by CEO Josh Sapan, posted a second-quarter profit of $129 million, or $2.25 per share, compared with $106 million in the year-ago quarter and earnings per share of $1.82. Adjusted earnings hit $149 million, or $2.60 per share, compared with $113 million, or $1.93 per share. Wall Street had been looking for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The company said the improved bottom line "reflected a decrease in income tax expense, as well as a decrease in miscellaneous net expense, partially offset by an increase in restructuring and other related charges." The company in the quarter included operating expenses related to the acquisition of RLJ Entertainment and $17.2 million in restructuring and other related charges, compared with $9.7 million in the year-ago period, mainly due to the reorganization of its direct-to-consumer businesses.

The company said though that its quarterly operating income of $170 million was down 11 percent, driven by higher restructuring and related charges related to the RLJ deal, and adjusted operating income fell 0.6 percent to $232 million amid higher operating expenses related to the RLJ deal.

Second-quarter revenue increased 1.4 percent to $772 million as higher international results offset lower U.S. figures. For its latest quarter, AMC Networks posted a 3.6 percent U.S. revenue drop to $605 as advertising revenue fell 11.1 percent to $219 million, partially offset by an increase of 1.3 percent in distribution revenue due to higher content licensing revenue. "The decrease in advertising revenues primarily related to the timing of the airing of original programming, as well as lower delivery partially offset by higher pricing," the company said. Its original series in the latest period included flagship channel AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and Into the Badlands, as well as BBC America's Killing Eve.

International and other revenue for the second quarter increased 22.4 percent to $180 million, including $26 million related to the acquisition of RLJ Entertainment.

AMC Networks last year acquired Robert Johnson's RLJ Entertainment, adding its subscription video services Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel).

"We delivered solid results in the second quarter and remain on track to deliver on our financial targets for the full year," said Sapan on Wednesday. "We continue to make significant progress on our strategic goals, which include creating great content and diversifying our revenue. Our recently announced landmark partnership with Universal Studios for the first-ever theatrical movie set in The Walking Dead Universe underscores the high level of interest that the universe commands and the undeniable strength and vitality of this growing franchise."

Added Sapan: "In addition, we are seeing very healthy rates of growth across our four targeted SVOD services – Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC. As these services gain sufficient scale, we have been increasingly populating them with original content, which has been resonating with subscribers and is driving our momentum. As we continue to remain focused on creating sought-after premium content – which propels our entire enterprise – we believe direct-to-consumer, along with owning more of our intellectual property and expanding our studio, represent significant growth areas for us."