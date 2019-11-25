Ex-AMC Networks Exec Chris Loveall Joins Disney+ for Worldwide Originals Push

He will work with streaming and international teams to develop scripted and unscripted IP for markets beyond the U.S.

Former AMC Networks exec Chris Loveall is joining Walt Disney's Disney+ streamer as vp content, international.

Loveall, most recently vp international programming for AMC Networks, including AMC, SundanceTV and BBC America, will develop and produce original scripted and unscripted series, besides acquisitions, for international markets outside the U.S.

Walt Disney expects the $7-per-month offering Disney+, which launched with original Star Wars series The Mandalorian as well as a library of movies and TV shows, to reach between 60 million and 90 million global subscribers within its first five years.

Loveall will report to Matt Brodlie, senior vp international content development as he works with Disney's direct-to-consumer and international regional teams. "Chris has great instincts and a deep understanding of storytelling opportunities in the international marketplace,” said Brodlie in a statement.

While at AMC Networks, Loveall oversaw original international commissions and co-productions, with credits that included SundanceTV's Liar, co-produced with ITV, and Rosehaven and Cleverman, produced with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"I’m excited to be part of the Disney+ team and look forward to working with them to identify and develop stories that resonate with fans of the service around the world,” said Loveall in his own statement.

Before AMC Networks, Loveall served as vp original programming at Pivot, and held executive positions at ABC Signature Studios and The CW.