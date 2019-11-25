AMC Networks Hires Noel Manzano for International Programming Post

The former Hoodlum Entertainment exec will find global producers to partner on AMC network series.

AMC Networks has hired former Hoodlum Entertainment exec Noel Manzano as its new vp of international programming.

He replaces Chris Loveall, who has joined Disney+ for a worldwide originals production push. In his new role, Manzano will identify and develop original content with international co-producers within the AMC Networks Entertainment Group and report to Kristin Jones, executive vp of international programming and programming innovation.

"Noel is a talented creative executive who will help us identify and develop compelling content from around the world,” Jones said in a statement. Manzano served as director of development for Hoodlum Entertainment, and oversaw the company’s U.S. content development slate and internationally produced projects.

He earlier worked in film acquisitions for iflix, and was director of acquisitions for Dynamic Television.

"At this moment of content expansion and competition, I’m excited to join a company and a group of networks with such a rich history of compelling storytelling and driving the medium forward,” Manzano said in his own statement.