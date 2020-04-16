AMC Networks Launches Virtual Upfronts Hub

The online effort aims to provide services to clients when face-to-face meetings aren't possible.

AMC Networks has opened up an online destination for its advertising business, hoping to connect with clients now that face-to-face meetings are off limits for the time being.

The virtual hub, which AMC Networks is calling Upfront Connect, will help brands communicate with AMC's sales force, screen AMC Networks content and explore ad and branded content opportunities. The Content Room, the company's recently launched branded-content studio, is offering all creative and production capabilities for free to any brand that signs on during this time.

"In keeping with our buyers-first approach, we've launched Upfront Connect to provide comprehensive resources and convenient solutions that address the challenges our clients are facing at this time, including creative and production services at no cost to them,” said Kim Kelleher, president commercial revenue and partnerships at AMC Networks. "Like everything else, the advertising industry changed virtually overnight, and we are pleased to offer a full suite of resources exclusively for our partners, along with our deep audience knowledge and how and where to engage viewers in a meaningful way."

Like other media companies, AMC Networks canceled its in-person upfront event — which was slated for March 18 — as the novel coronavirus pandemic resulted in widespread social-distancing and stay-home mandates. The Upfront Connect hub aims to reconnect clients and the company's sales teams.

It includes a screening room where clients can view full seasons and previews of all AMC Networks originals and explore partnership opportunities around each show, along with The Content Room's branded content offerings, which include PSAs and other spots responding to the pandemic.