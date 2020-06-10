AMC Networks Partners With Cable Giants on Targeted Advertising

The cable networks and streaming company will work with the On Addressability initiative, which Comcast, Charter and Cox launched last summer.

Cable networks and streaming company AMC Networks has partnered with the On Addressability initiative, which cable giants Comcast, Charter and Cox launched last summer, to pilot targeted advertising solutions on its linear TV and VOD services.

The cable operators launched On Addressability during the Cannes Lions festival of creativity last June "to accelerate the industry’s ability to deliver a scalable and sustainable addressable solution to marketers that maximizes the impact and value of television."

As part of a pilot, AMC will allocate a portion of its commercial inventory to addressable ads delivered to aggregated household audiences across the cable partners' footprints, "consistent with each company’s commitment to privacy." This will increase the amount of addressable advertising inventory available to national advertisers and provide additional scale, they said.



"Addressable is the future of advertising and with On Addressability, we are finally bringing the future into the present," said Kim Kelleher, president of advertising sales and partnerships at AMC Networks. "We are focused on bringing performance-based marketing to our clients and innovative solutions to brands, however they are interested in buying television advertising."

"Enabling addressable TV has to begin with the content distributors who lay the groundwork and set up the infrastructure," said Marcien Jenckes, president, Comcast Advertising. "Programmers have the largest amount of inventory, however, and we need their participation to achieve scale. AMC Networks’ decision to partner with On Addressability is important

for the industry and the start of what we believe is a growing trend."

David Kline, executive vp at Charter, added: "Linear television is still where the majority of viewing takes place, so if we can bring better targeting and more scale to TV advertising, while maintaining security and brand safety, everyone wins."

And Louis Gump, senior vp and general manager at Cox Media, said: "These addressable trials signal an inflection point that will bring scale and accessibility to addressable campaigns for national advertisers."