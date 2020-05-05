AMC Networks Posts 10.8 Percent U.S. Ad Revenue Drop, Details Pandemic Impact

The company, led by CEO Josh Sapan and the home of 'The Walking Dead,' posted its latest results and raises its streaming subscriber forecast.

AMC Networks, the cable networks company that operates AMC, IFC, WE tv, BBC America and SundanceTV, on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter earnings, saying U.S. advertising revenue fell nearly 11 percent in the period, which started being affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic in its final weeks.

The company, led by CEO Josh Sapan, said about the pandemic's impact: "Beginning in mid-March, the company experienced adverse advertising sales impacts and suspended content production, which has led to delays in the creation and availability of some of its television programming." But it said its "portfolio of networks saw a significant increase in viewership as of mid-March in connection with national social distancing measures put in place in response to COVID-19."

It also said that it now expects 3.5 million-4.0 million paid subscribers in aggregate for its four niche streaming services at the end of 2020, "a full two years ahead of the company’s original target of year-end 2022."

CEO Josh Sapan added: “In what has been a unique operating environment, AMC Networks continues to generate significant levels of free cash flow and remains well capitalized with a strong balance sheet and strong liquidity. We continue to make significant progress on our digital initiatives, including strong subscriber growth across our Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) SVOD services, as well as Acorn TV launching in the U.K. Our portfolio of networks is delivering increased viewership in recent weeks, including a strong debut of the third season of Killing Eve and strong performance for the most recent and exceptional season of Better Call Saul."

Concluded Sapan: "Our continued investment in key areas – creating strong content and valuable IP; growing our targeted SVOD services; and maximizing the value of our linear channels – is enabling us to navigate this challenging time and will continue to serve us well when this environment stabilizes and as we look beyond this immediate period to the remainder of 2020 and ahead to 2021.”

The first-quarter U.S. ad drop to $213 million wasn't mainly driven by the virus pandemic, but timing and ratings trends. The company cited "lower delivery as well as the timing of the airing of original programming partially offset by higher pricing."

Earlier this year, management had said that first-quarter revenue would be be down in the mid-single digits versus the prior-year period, with "healthy" growth in the international and other segment, led by increases at its streaming services, offset by the domestic networks segment. "Advertising results in particular will be impacted by the timing of our programming, most notably a two-week shift in the airing of The Walking Dead, somewhat offset by the airing of Better Call Saul on AMC and Doctor Who on BBC America," CFO Sean Sullivan said at the time.

The company in late March withdrew its earnings guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "At this time, we cannot predict the duration of and degree to which supply and demand for our products and services, including advertising, will be affected. This makes it challenging for management to estimate the future performance of our businesses, particularly over the near to medium term."

The company on Tuesday also provided an update on its liquidity position, something Wall Street has been paying closer attention to amid the pandemic, noting that it had $704 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of March 31, down from its mention of $816 million as of its March update. It also reiterated it continued to have access to a $500 million revolving credit facility, which it has not yet tapped. It also said it had "no significant debt maturities in 2020 or 2021," mentioning payments of $56 million and $75 million due for the years, respectively.

AMC Networks' first-quarter revenue fell 6.4 percent to $734 million, driven by an 8.0 percent decline at its National Networks unit, while it had "essentially flat" revenue at its "international and other." Operating income dropped 29.4 percent to $173 million, while adjusted operating income was down 24.1 percent.

Quarterly earnings of $69 million, or $1.22 per share, compared with $143 million, or $2.48 a share, in the first quarter of 2019.

AMC Networks recently opened up an online destination for its advertising business, hoping to connect with clients now that face-to-face meetings are off-limits for the time being. The virtual hub, dubbed Upfront Connect, helps brands communicate with AMC's sales force, screen AMC Networks content and explore ad and branded content opportunities. The Content Room, the company's recently launched branded-content studio, is offering all creative and production capabilities for free to any brand that signs on during this time.