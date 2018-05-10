AMC Networks Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates, U.S. Ad Revenue Falls

The company, led by CEO Josh Sapan, had the second half of season 8 of 'The Walking Dead' in the latest period.

AMC Networks, the company behind such cable networks as AMC, IFC and SundanceTV, on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Original series that aired in the quarter included AMC hit series The Walking Dead, which recently wrapped up its eighth season.

The company, led by CEO Josh Sapan, reported first-quarter earnings of $157 million, or $2.54 per share, compared with $136 million, or $1.98 per share, in the year-ago period.

First-quarter adjusted earnings reached $163 million, or $2.65 per share, compared with $145 million, or $2.10 per share. The increase are was "primarily related to a decrease in income tax expense and a decrease in diluted shares," the company said.

Quarterly revenue increased 2.9 percent to $741 million amid gains at both national networks and in the company's international and other business segment.

U.S. distribution revenue grew 10.8 percent, but U.S. advertising revenue fell 8.8 percent amid lower The Walking Dead ratings and timing issues. "The decrease in advertising revenues principally related to lower delivery as well as the timing of the airing of original programming partially offset by higher pricing," the firm said.

"AMC Networks delivered strong performance in the first quarter of 2018 with record total company revenues and earnings per share," said Sapan. "We have grown total distribution of our networks, reflecting the strength of our well-priced, well-defined brands; the quality of our programming and its popularity with viewers; and the value we create for both traditional and emerging distribution platforms. AMC Networks has the lowest priced offering of any independent programmer and is the most widely available independent programmer among virtual [distributors], an indicator of our strong position as these emerging platforms continue to grow."

He added: "Our content continues to break through in a cluttered environment, with recent series including BBC America's Killing Eve, IFC's Brockmire and AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and The Terror drawing wide critical acclaim and strong viewership, and our streaming services, Sundance Now and Shudder, continue to gain traction with consumers."

Concluded Sapan: "As we focus on delivering shareholder value in the near- and long-term, we remain disciplined in our approach to content investments and managing costs while increasingly diversifying our revenue mix through content sales, franchise monetization and new distribution platforms."