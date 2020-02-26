AMC Networks U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 7.8 Percent Amid Lower Ratings

The company swung to a loss as expenses at its streaming services rose and higher ad prices only partially offset "lower delivery" in the fourth quarter, which included the start of season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

AMC Networks, the cable networks company that operates AMC, IFC, WE tv, BBC America and SundanceTV, on Wednesday said it swung to a fourth-quarter loss amid lower U.S. ratings, higher U.S. programming costs, higher expenses at its streaming video business and special charges.

The company, led by CEO Josh Sapan, posted a fourth-quarter loss of $9 million, or 15 cents per share. The results included the impact of $107 million of impairment and related charges at AMC Networks International, including $98 million for the partial writedown of goodwill associated with the unit and $9 million related to "the disposition of certain businesses" that the firm didn't specify, as well as $11 million in restructuring and other related charges.

During 2019, the company started "various restructuring initiatives related to our management team," which it had talked about in the past. As a result of these initiatives, the firm recorded the $11 million in charges for the fourth quarter and $41 million for the whole year.

Adjusted for one-time items, AMC Networks posted a profit of $96 million, or $1.69 per share, compared with $72 million in the year-ago quarter, or $1.24 per share (or $111 million, or $1.92 a share, on an adjusted basis). Wall Street had been looking for earnings of $1.79 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 1.6 percent to $785 million as international growth of 6.5 percent, driven by higher streaming revenue, offset a 0.6 percent U.S. decline. The company previously had said that its four main streaming services had passed the 2 million subscriber mark.

U.S. advertising was down 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter amid "lower delivery, partially offset by higher pricing" and U.S. distribution revenue was up 5.5 percent. The quarter included the start of season 10 of The Walking Dead on flagship network AMC. Quarterly operating income at the U.S. unit decreased 12 percent to $156 million, with adjusted operating income down 13 percent to $182 million. The drops were driven by lower revenue and an increase in operating expenses "primarily attributable to higher programming expenses." Programming expenses included charges of $23 million related to the write-off of programming assets, as compared to charges of $29 million in the prior year period. The company didn't details what programming those write-offs were for.

AMC Networks' "international and other" unit, which includes its streaming unit AMC Networks SVOD, saw its operating loss expand by $69 million to $118 million, while adjusted operating income increased 75 percent to $15 million. The company cited an "increase in operating expenses" primarily attributable to "an increase at AMC Networks SVOD."

AMC Networks in December said that its four niche streaming video services — Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) — have passed 2 million combined subscribers.

The earnings report came a day after AMC Networks and satellite TV giant Dish Network unveiled a new long-term carriage agreement that also covers Sling TV, Dish’s over-the-top streaming video service.