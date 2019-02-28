AMC Networks U.S. Ad Revenue Rises Despite 'Walking Dead' Ratings Drop

The cable networks company, which led by CEO Josh Sapan, takes a $43 million restructuring charge "designed to reduce the cost structure of the company."

AMC Networks, the cable networks company that operates The Walking Dead home AMC, as well as IFC, WE tv, BBC America and SundanceTV, on Thursday reported better-than-expected adjusted fourth-quarter earnings and discussed restructuring initiatives designed to reduce costs.

The company, led by CEO Josh Sapan, said its U.S. advertising revenue rose in the latest quarter despite ratings challenges. Wall Street analysts had predicted lower U.S. ad revenue due to lower ratings for The Walking Dead, which the network recently renewed for season 10, and due the fact that the network had no new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, several episodes of which had aired in the year-ago period. In a positive, the network showed a couple of new Better Call Saul episodes in the latest period, which wasn't the case in the same period of 2018.

The company on Thursday also emphasized that it feels well positioned despite being smaller than others in the sector, which has seen consolidation in recent years. "If there’s one headline for the year, it’s that AMC Networks continues to be a company that punches above its weight on almost every count, with a long history of having outsized impact and influence among our most important constituents, all to the benefit of our shareholders,” said Sapan.

"We continue to have great success with our content, including BBC America’s Killing Eve, which emerged as the sleeper hit of 2018," he continued. "And we ended the year with AMC having three of the top six dramas on basic cable. Our quality content is the key driver behind our expanding distribution across linear and other platforms."

AMC Networks posted a fourth-quarter profit of $72 million, or $1.24 per share, or adjusted earnings of $1.92 a share, compared with $145 million in the year-ago quarter and earnings per share of $2.33. Wall Street had been looking for earnings of $1.86 per share. The decrease in unadjusted figures was "primarily related to a $57 million net tax benefit recorded in the prior-year period, as well as a $43 million restructuring expense recorded in the current year," the firm said. Adjusted for those factors, earnings rose to $111 million from $105 million.

The charge of $43 million in the fourth quarter was due to the restructuring initiatives. For the full year 2018, the company recorded restructuring expenses of $46 million. During 2018, "management commenced various restructuring initiatives designed to reduce the cost structure of the company," AMC Networks said. "The restructurings are intended to improve the organizational design of the company primarily through the elimination of certain roles, the re-alignment of certain senior leaders and the termination of distribution in certain territories."

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 6.3 percent to $773.0 million, compared with the Wall Street consensus estimate of $757.6 million. At the company's U.S. unit, advertising revenue rose 1.4 percent as higher pricing was partially offset by lower ratings. U.S. distribution revenue in the quarter fell 5.1 percent to $320 million due to "a decrease in content licensing revenues, partially offset by an increase in subscription revenue."

"The fourth quarter was another difficult start for AMC's flagship AMC channel, with the main programming driver this quarter being the eight comparable episodes of The Walking Dead, with average ratings down over 40 percent year-over-year," Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger had said in his earnings preview report, predicting a 7 percent U.S. advertising revenue drop in the latest quarter. "Deliveries for the AMC channel then skyrocketed in December. There were no new original programs, but the channel ran a holiday special AMC Best Christmas Ever, with holiday movies from Thanksgiving to Christmas. This was the first season of this stunt, but this had been planned in the works, and was in the expectations when the company last provided guidance."

AMC Networks late last year closed the acquisition of RLJ Entertainment, which added streaming services like Acorn TV and UMC and around 1 million more direct-to-consumer subscribers to the firm's stable of digital platforms. Said Sapan: "The strength of our balance sheet allows us to continue to pursue smart and strategic investments that are changing our business, including our acquisition last year of RLJ Entertainment, which includes the Acorn TV streaming service, and is meaningfully advancing our direct to consumer interests, a key priority as we continue to diversify our revenue and grow our business."