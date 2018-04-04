AMC to Open Saudi Arabia's First Movie Theater in Two Weeks

The country recently announced it was lifting a 35-year ban on cinemas.

AMC Theatres looks set to win the race to open the first cinema in Saudi Arabia.

In an announcement made Wednesday, the company revealed that it had won the country's first license to operate cinemas alongside its local partner, the Development and Investment Entertainment Company, and would be opening Saudi Arabia's first movie theater in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District on April 18.

The news puts AMC ahead of a pack comprising several international cinema operators who have recently announced plans to invest in the Middle East kingdom, and comes less than four months after the country revealed it would be lifting a 35-year ban on public cinemas as part of a major reform drive being spearheaded by its de facto ruler and Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

European operator Vue and luxury chain iPic have also unveiled their intentions to open in Saudi Arabia, while regional chains Cinescape and Vox are planning their moves. AMC, however, was first off the block when the ban-lifting was first announced by the minister of culture and information on Dec 11, announcing the very same day that it had signed an agreement to explore building cinemas in a country with an untapped market valued at around $1 billion.

The timing suggests that not only had AMC been working on its Saudi expansion long before Dec. 11, but also may have been developing its site in Riyadh. At the time, sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that several cinemas had actually been built within new shopping mall developments and were simply waiting for "someone to turn the lights on."

As part of Wednesday's announcement, AMC also said it expected to open up to 40 cinemas in Saudi Arabia within five years and up to 100 by 2030, part of a goal to achieve "approximately a 50 percent market share of the Saudi Arabian movie theater industry."

AMC's news comes just as Mohammad bin Salman — commonly known as MBS — is on a whirlwind three-week tour of the U.S. to firm up business ties and promote his liberalization drive. On Monday he dropped into Hollywood, where he met with Endeavor (Saudi's Public Investment Fund is acquiring a 5 to 10 percent stake in WME's holding company for $400 million) and was the special guest at a party thrown by Rupert Murdoch, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Bob Iger, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Morgan Freeman and James Cameron.