Oscars: Major Theater Chains Bar Netflix's 'Roma' From Best Picture Showcase

"This year, Academy members nominated a film that was never licensed to AMC to play in our theatres. As such, it is not included in the AMC Best Picture Showcase," the giant exhib says.

AMC and Regal will bar Netflix's Roma from its upcoming showcase of Oscar best-picture nominees, continuing the longtime tension between the country's cinema owners and the streamer.

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma picked up 10 Academy Award nominations Tuesday, including a first best-picture prize for Netflix. While Roma received a limited, exclusive run in theaters, the vast majority of circuits refused to play the critically acclaimed film, since Netflix doesn't honor traditional theatrical windows.

Now that Oscar noms have been announced, theater chains including AMC, Regal and Cinemark — the country's three largest circuits — will begin booking their annual best-picture showcase, which is usually held two weeks before the Oscar ceremony.

Regal and AMC won't include Roma, however, in their marathon of this year's best-picture nominees.

"For more than a decade, movie-lovers have enjoyed the AMC best picture showcase to catch up on the nominated films that played at AMC throughout the prior year," the company said in a statement. "This year, Academy members nominated a film that was never licensed to AMC to play in our theaters. As such, it is not included in the AMC best picture showcase."

Regal, also a stanch supporter of windows, will likewise not carry Roma. Cinemark couldn't immediately be reached for comment.