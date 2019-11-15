AMC Renews 'Eli Roth's History of Horror' for Second Season

Roth will return for six more episodes of blood and gore, exploring the roots of cinema's most enduringly popular genre.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to cable...

AMC on Friday unveiled that it has renewed Eli Roth's History of Horror for a second season.

The show, in which the director of Hostel and Cabin Fever explores scary movies and their numerous sub-genres, has proven a hit for AMC. Season one, which featured interviews with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Stephen King and Jamie Lee Curtis, drew nearly 6 million viewers in Nielsen live+7 ratings.

AMC has ordered a second, six-episode season of the show, which Roth will host. The network promised episodes devoted to “monsters, evil children, witches, body horror, houses of hell and 'Eli’s Terrifying Twelve'.”

“What’s most exciting about this show is that the fans get to understand these films on a much deeper level, and many go back and rediscover older films they may not have seen for years or missed entirely,” Roth said in a statement. “We look forward to going even deeper in season two, bringing out the A-listers to share their stories with everyone for all time and adding more and more films to the canon.”

The Content Group and and Marwar Junction Productions are producing Eli Roth’s History of Horror. Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley are executive producers.