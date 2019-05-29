AMC Stubs Membership Crosses 20M Household Milestone

AMC Theatres reports more than 50 million Americans are using its fast-growing loyalty program.

Exhibition giant AMC Theatres' AMC Stubs loyalty program has reached the 20 million household milestone, with over 50 million U.S. moviegoers now part of its fast-growing marketing network.

That news follows AMC recently reporting over 800,000 members for its Stubs A-List ticket subscription service. The cinema chain on Wednesday said the AMC Stubs program, relaunched in 2016, has risen 700 percent in membership in the U.S. market over the past three years.

AMC and rival exhibitors have expanded their customer loyalty programs, including paid tiers, to offset the impact of consumers increasingly streaming movies in their home via Netflix and other digital options.

"The meteoric rise of the AMC Stubs membership has created a program that benefits the entire movie-going ecosystem, from our guests who are enjoying the wonderful AMC Stubs program rewards, to our studio partners, who now have an exhibitor partner that can leverage movie-going data to market their films in a way that’s relevant and impactful, to of course AMC and our shareholders, who benefit greatly from the increased engagement of a massive consumer database," Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres said in a statement.

AMC Stubs comprises three tiers: AMC Stubs A-List, the paid movie subscription service and a rival to MoviePass; AMC Stubs Premiere; and AMC Stubs Insider.

Cinema subscription plans like AMC's A-List Stubs program and rival Cinemark's Movie Club are thriving as they target frequent moviegoers in the U.S. market.

Other subscription plans are struggling or collapsing, with Sinemia recently shutting down its U.S. movie subscription service and MoviePass parent Helios and Matheson Analytics facing a cash crunch and a plunge in its share price.