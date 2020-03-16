AMC Theatres to Close All U.S. Locations as Cinemas Across the Country Go Dark

The mega-circuit says it will stay dark for at least six to 12 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, potentially disrupting the prime summer release calendar.

AMC Theatres is closing all of its U.S. locations for at least six to 12 weeks as cinemas across the country go dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC — the largest chain in the country with roughly 630 locations and 11,000 screens — made its announcement Monday night after a raft of other circuits announced closures throughout the day, beginning with Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie chain in the U.S.

However, AMC was the first to indicate how long theaters expect to stay closed, raising the prospect that the May and June release calendars could be severely impacted. (Regal simply said "until further notice.") While studios have delayed March and April event pics and and at least one May tentpole — F9 — Black Widow still has a release date of May 1, while Wonder Woman 1984 is set to go out on June 5.

Monday began with a White House press conference in which guidance was given for Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Separately, authorities in other locales began ordering cinemas to shut down over the weekend, including in New York City and Los Angeles, the busiest moviegoing markets in the country.

AMC made its determination to shut down for six to 12 weeks in compliance with local, state and federal directives, and as a precaution to help ensure the health and safety of moviegoers and staff. The company said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and stressed it will remain flexible in terms of reopening.

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theaters," said AMC CEO Adam Aron in a statement. "Still, the health and well-being of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else."

The statement also noted that within the last 48 hours, more than a dozen states and major markets have mandated that movie theaters bars and restaurants must close.

Four other chains also announced plans to close on Monday; the Landmark, Harkins Theaters, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Showcase Cinemas and Bow Tie Cinemas. Both the Landmark and Alamo are indie chains, similar to ArcLight and Pacific Theaters, which are likely to go dark sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Exhibition sources tell The Hollywood Reporter they expect most, if not all, cinemas to follow suit by the end of the week. The last remaining U.S. mega-chain to announce its plans is Cinemark. All told, the country boasts more than 5,400 theaters.

"Goodbye for now. But we'll be back," read a poignant notice posted on Alamo Drafthouse theaters early Monday evening. "When we reopen after this unprecedented and indefinite hiatus, it will be in a dramatically altered world, and in an industry that’s been shaken to its core. We’ll be in close contact over the coming days and weeks with our teams, suppliers, and colleagues on what these closures mean and what we plan to do next."

Major theater chains had tried to adjusted their protocols multiple times amid the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic, but closure become inevitable, similar to much of Europe and major Asian markets such as China, where there has been a complete blackout on moviegoing for seven weeks. Also on Monday, Canadian exhibition giant Cineplex said it will be shutting down all of its locations until April 2.

"At some point, you have to stop the bleeding," says one exhibition source in regards to trying to stay open as moviegoing plummets.

Studios are delaying high-profile films and, in the case of NBCUniversal, releasing current movies on premium VOD in an effort to keep some sort of revenue pipeline going.

On Monday, NBCUniversal said it would be offering Universal's The Hunt and The Invisible Man and Focus Features' Emma for rent on various platforms as early as Friday. Consumers can rent the titles for $19.99 for 48 hours. And April animated film Trolls World Tour will open day and date on premium VOD and in those theaters that remain open in various parts of the globe.

As of Monday, there were 181,127 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally and 4,287 in the U.S., per John Hopkins University's case tracker.