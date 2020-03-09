AMC Theatres Hires Mark Pearson to Forge Strategic Alliances With Streamers

The veteran TV executive will serve as the giant exhibitor's chief strategy officer, effective immediately.

AMC Entertainment has named television veteran Mark Pearson its chief strategy officer, a newly created position that will include forging alliances with streaming services.

The hire was announced early Monday by AMC CEO-president Adam Aron, to whom Pearson will report.

Pearson's arrival at AMC marks the first time that a major theater circuit has hired an executive dedicated to working with streaming outfits.

Cinema operators and streamers — namely, Netflix — have often been at odds with each other, since theater circuits are reluctant to carry titles that are made available almost immediately on smaller screens.

Pearson most recently worked at 20th Century Fox Television, where he was recognized for his work in the digital arena and advocating SVOD. His title before he left was exec vp business development, operations and strategy.

He'll continue to be based in Los Angeles, and has already begun his role at AMC, which is the country's largest exhibitor and the largest circuit in Europe and the Middle East (AMC is owned by China's Wanda Group.)

Overall, Pearson will lead strategy, business development and alliances with the goal of advancing AMC's global positioning.

Prior to the 15 years he spent at 20th Century Fox TV, Pearson spent five years in management at Universal Pictures.

“He is the perfect person to help AMC continue to innovate and create opportunities that benefit our existing studio partners, emerging streaming power houses, our customers and our shareholders. His considerable experience in the SVOD space will greatly help AMC to create partnerships with streaming services including those from both established and emerging players," Aron said in a statement.

Added Pearson, “I’m looking forward to helping Adam and the AMC team set strategic direction and identify growth opportunities that will extend AMC’s market leadership. AMC has a long history of innovation and I’m excited to continue that innovation through strategic partnerships and alliances that will add value for all stakeholders and audiences.”