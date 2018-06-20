AMC Theatres Takes on MoviePass With $20 Per-Month Ticket Program

AMC Stubs A-List answers a loyalty program at rival Cinemark and competition from MoviePass.

Cinema giant AMC Theatres is launching a discounted movie ticket program, AMC Stubs A-List, where members can see up to three regular movies a week for $19.95 a month and receive discounts on concessions and other benefits.

The new tier to its AMC Stubs rewards program answers a rival loyalty club at Cinemark Entertainment, Cinemark Movie Club, and controversial theater subscription app MoviePass. AMC Stubs A-List, to launch June 26, will allow members to view available movies at any U.S.-based AMC location, and in any format, including Imax, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, Prime and BigD.

The launch follows MoviePass dramatically changing moviegoing habits as theater owners and Hollywood studios grapple with a continued downtick in cinema attendance. AMC's new loyalty program joins AMC Stubs Insider and AMC Stubs Premiere, and allows AMC Stubs A-List members free upgrades on popcorn and soda, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and other benefits on in-theater purchases.

"We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including Imax, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to 3 times per week, for one simple, sustainable price," said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres.

Restrictions on the AMC Stubs A-List program include no carryover from week to week, if fewer than three movies are seen. Members can still, however, see all three movies on the same day, as long as they allow two hours between showtimes. And repeat viewings of the same movie are allowed.