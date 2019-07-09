AMC Theatres Names Ex-U.S. Diplomat Philip Lader New Board Member

Lader also served as chairman of ad giant WPP and is a senior advisor to Morgan Stanley.

Exhibition giant AMC Theatres, which is owned by China's Dalian Wanda Group, has added Philip Lader, a former U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., chairman of ad giant WPP and now a senior advisor to Morgan Stanley, to its board of directors.

Lader becomes an independent director as AMC grows its board to 10 members. "Ambassador Lader brings a wealth of successful business, diplomatic and global perspectives to AMC that are highly valued in our increasingly competitive global business environment," Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment, which has expanded internationally in recent years via acquisitions, said Tuesday in a statement.

He added: "His services as the Ambassador to the Court of St. James’ will be especially valuable to AMC given our extensive European theater operations headquartered in London."

The mega-exhibitor acquired Odeon Cinemas Group and Nordic Cinema Group in Europe, in addition to Carmike Cinemas in the U.S. market, to become the world's largest exhibitor.

Lader's international credentials include being a former chairman of WPP, the U.K.-based ad giant that includes Ogilvy & Mather, J. Walter Thompson and Young & Rubicam, among corporate assets in 124 countries.

Lader served in former President Bill Clinton’s cabinet and is also currently a trustee of the RAND Corporation and several foundations, as well as a member of the boards of several privately held companies.