AMC Theatres Plans 15-Cent Movie Tickets for U.S. Circuit Relaunch

The largest American theater chain is celebrating the reopening of screens with throwback 1920s pricing on Aug. 20.

AMC Theatres will reopen its U.S. screens on Aug. 20 with 15-cent movie ticket pricing, recalling the cost of attending the chain's first Kansas City location in 1920.

The largest domestic circuit, shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, expects to open around 100 American theaters, or a sixth of its circuit in one week. To mark the relaunch, seats sold for movies screenings on Aug. 20 will be available for the 1920 admission price of 15 cents.

"As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each," AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

Around 300 additional AMC locations countrywide are expected to open over the following two weeks ahead of the theatrical release of Disney's The New Mutants on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros.’ Tenet on Sept. 3. The AMC Theatres circuit, as it reopens in phases, will operate at reduced capacity to comply with local health restrictions amid the pandemic.

The remaining one third of AMC’s U.S. theaters from early September are expected to open after being authorized to do so by state and local officials. After the relaunch on Aug. 20, AMC will screen throwback movie titles like Black Panther, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back -- with each movie priced at $5.00 per-ticket, for screenings on dates other than Aug. 20.

And food and drinks at the concession stand will also be sold in part at reduced pricing through October.

While AMC's U.S. theater circuit has been closed during the pandemic, its international movie theaters have resumed limited operations and are expected to mostly open by the end of this month.

AMC Theatres, to handle the impact of the pandemic, has also struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures that will allow the studio's movies to be made available on premium video-on-demand after just 17 days of play in cinemas, including three weekends.