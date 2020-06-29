AMC Theatres Postpones Reopening to End of July Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The delay was expected after 'Tenet' and 'Mulan' moved their release dates to August.

AMC Theatres — the country's largest theater circuit — said Monday it would delay reopening its cinemas until the end of July due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was expected after July tentpoles Mulan (Disney) and Tenet (Warner Bros.) decided late last week to relocate their openings from July to August.

Throughout last week, it has became clear to Hollywood that cinemas won't be able to reopen en masse in mid-July as planned. AMC had planned to open the majority of its locations, or 450 theaters, on July 15, followed by the remaining 150 locations by on July 24.

Now, AMC will open its first 450 cinemas on July 30, followed by the rest in early July.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that fellow mega-exhibitors Cinemark Theatres and Regal Cinemas will follow suit.

“We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative. Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30," AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

The new reopening date aligns with the updated release plans for tentpoles Tenet and Mulan, AMC said. The circuit will also offer Unhinged (July 31) and The Broken Hearts Gallery (Aug. 7).

Once the U.S. reopening commences, AMC will have theaters open in all 15 countries in which AMC operates, including in Europe and the Middle East.