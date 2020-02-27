AMC Theatres Posts Quarterly Loss as Attendance Falls

The Dalian Wanda Group-owned circuit, which is led by CEO Adam Aron, reported over 900,000 members for its Stubs A-List ticket subscription service.

Exhibition giant AMC Theatres, which is owned by China's Dalian Wanda Group, on Thursday reported it swung to a fourth-quarter loss on lower U.S. theater attendance and a one-time impairment charge, even as overall revenues rose 2.4 percent.

The mega-exhibitor posted a loss of $13.5 million, compared to a year-earlier profit of $170.6 million. The latest quarter included around $84.3 million of expense related to impairments of "long-lived assets," the company said.

The diluted earnings per share came to a loss of 13 cents, against a year-earlier per-share profit of 43 cents. The per-share loss missed on a Wall Street forecast for a profit of 10 cents.

Overall revenues at AMC Theatres rose 2.4 percent to $1.448 billion. The average U.S. ticket price rose 6.4 percent during the latest quarter, even as U.S. market attendance slipped 4.4 percent to 62.3 million patrons. That was offset by AMC Theatres posting record food and beverage revenues per patron in the U.S. and international markets.

AMC Theatres said its ticket subscription service, Stubs A-List, now has more than 900,000 members. That comes as rival MoviePass went out of business.

In a statement, AMC Entertainment president and CEO Adam Aron said "these impressive results illustrate the power of customer engagement through the AMC platform, especially from our A-List subscription program and AMC Stubs loyalty program in the U.S., returns from our industry-leading recliner seating investments both in the U.S. and overseas, as well as the strength of our diversified geographic footprint."

AMC in its forward-looking statement that accompanied its latest quarterly results referred to "widespread health emergencies, such as the novel coronavirus or other pandemics or epidemics" as an investor risk, and top execs at the exhibition giant are expected to address the issue during an analyst call after the market close.

Hollywood has already seen delays in the releases of some movie tentpoles as the new coronavirus forces the shuttering of cinemas in China, Italy and other international markets. North American exhibitors have been consulting disease experts and other authorities as they monitor the spread of the coronavirus to their home markets and any potential impact on domestic cinema-going.

Overall attendance at AMC theaters internationally fell 1.6 percent to 92.5 million patrons during the latest quarter.