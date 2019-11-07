AMC Theatres Loss Narrows on Record Attendance, Stubs A-List Reaches 900,000 Subs

The cinema giant, led by CEO Adam Aron, saw attendance rise at its U.S. and international theaters.

Cinema giant AMC Theatres on Thursday said its third-quarter loss narrowed as revenue rose amid a quarterly company record of 87.1 million tickets sold at its theaters.

AMC said its Stubs A-List movie subscription program has crossed the 900,000 member milestone since launching in June 2018, ahead of a first-year forecast of 500,000 subscribers. The circuit also said the Stubs A-List program was profitable during the latest quarter.

"We are about 18 months ahead of schedule on A-List profitability," AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron told analysts during a morning call.

AMC, which is owned by China's Dalian Wanda Group, recorded a loss of $54.8 million, compared to a year-earlier loss of $100.4 million for the three months to Sept. 30. The diluted loss per-share was 53 cents, compared to an 82 cents per-share loss last year.

That beat an analyst forecast for a 42 cents per-share loss during the latest quarter. Overall revenue rose 7.8 percent to $1.31 billion, compared to $1.22 billion in 2018. Admissions revenues jumped to $797.3 million, against a year-earlier $751.4 million, as attendance at U.S. theaters rose to 61.7 million, compared to 58.9 million patrons in 2018.

International markets attendance was also up to 26 million, against a year-earlier 23.7 million tickets sold.

"AMC delivered another quarter of strong results for the third quarter of 2019, achieving 7.8% year-over-year total revenue growth to $1.317 billion, driven by record third quarter attendance in each of our U.S. and international markets. Importantly, total Adjusted EBITDA grew 31.3% year-over-year after adjusting 2018 for the non-cash accounting impact of ASC 842 and 33.1% on a constant currency basis,” said Aron said in a statement.