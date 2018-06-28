AMC Theatres, Real D Renew Pact for 3D Screens Through 2024

The company has more than 30,000 projection systems installed in theaters across the world.

AMC Theatres and RealD have extended their agreement for 3D screens in the U.S. through 2024, the companies announced Thursday.

The new deal also includes a commitment by AMC — the country's largest cinema circuit — to install RealD 3D systems in all new theaters, as well as existing locations that are upgraded.

“The extension of our strategic partnership with AMC allows RealD to continue providing the best and brightest 3D cinema experience to AMC customers around the globe,” RealD CEO Michael Lewis said in a statement.

Added AMC CEO-president Adam Aron: "Millions of movie fans enjoy the thrills and entertainment provided by RealD 3D, which has become an iconic part of the moviegoing experience.”

RealD has more than 30,000 projection systems installed in theaters across the world. That includes more than 3,300 systems in AMC theaters in the U.S.