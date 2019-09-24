AMC Theatres Taps Cineplex for Digital Signage Makeover

The Canadian company will manage AMC's lobby box office information and menu boards at 630 locations stateside.

Hollywood tentpoles may dominate the box office these days, but AMC Theatres is giving its lobby and auditorium signage — displays moviegoers see for movie showtimes, upcoming releases and food menu boards — a digital makeover at 630 multiplex locations across the U.S.

AMC, which operates around 10,675 movie screens, has tapped Toronto-based Cineplex Digital Media to manage its digital network, including box office and concession stand signage, across its American circuit. The goal is getting cinemagoers to stop, look and spend more as they move through multiplex lobbies on their way to a tentpole screening.

"Whether it's movies, premium formats or our robust food and beverage offerings, our goal is to enhance the experience and guest satisfaction on the path to purchase," Stephen Colanero, executive vp and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres, said in a statement.

Cineplex, Canada's exhibition giant, a decade ago launched Cineplex Digital Media to offer digital signage technologies to fast food outlets and other retailers, including cinema chains, to offset its traditional reliance on Hollywood movies and concession sales to drive its revenue.