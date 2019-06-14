American Cinematheque to Honor AMC's Adam Aron With Sid Grauman Prize

The award is named for Sid Grauman (1879–1950), founder of the Egyptian Theatre where the first Hollywood premiere was held in 1922.

AMC chief executive officer Adam Aron has been selected to receive the Sid Grauman Award at the American Cinematheque event.

The fundraiser — to be held Nov. 8 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills — will also see Oscar winner Charlize Theron take the stage to accept the night's title honor. Aron will accept the Hill Valley-presented award on behalf of the theater chain for its achievements in the motion picture industry.

“It is the world’s biggest and most productive exhibitor with the highest attendance of moviegoers and acclaimed as the most innovative in the services that it provides for the moviegoing audience," said American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita. "AMC has and will continue to lead the remarkable evolution of the theatergoing experience.”

The presentation will mark just the fifth time the Grauman award has been doled out at the event, created to "honor an extraordinary individual who has made a significant contribution to the Hollywood film industry in the continuing advancement of theatrical exhibition," per the organization. Previous recipients have included Doug Darrow on behalf of Dolby Laboratories (2018), Richard Gelfond and Greg Foster for Imax (2017), Sue Kroll (2016) and Jeffrey Katzenberg (2015).

Aron has served as CEO, president and a director of AMC since January 2016. Prior to his role there, he worked for Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc., World Leisure Partners, Inc., as well as served as CEO and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2011 to 2013. He remains an investor in the 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils.