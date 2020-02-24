Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin Sign With UTA and DBA (Exclusive)

The daughters of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are models who have started a fashion line.

Models Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin have signed with UTA and its influencer management company Digital Brand Architects, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Collectively, the daughters of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin boast 1.7 million-plus followers across Instagram and Twitter.

Amelia Gray, 18, made her runway debut in 2017 and has walked in shows for Dennis Basso and Dolce & Gabbana, the latter at Milan Fashion Week. She has served as the face for Too Faced's "Damn Girl" cosmetic line and Hudson Jeans and appeared in ads for Rick Owens x Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, Savage x Fenty and Levi's and in fashion editorials in Vogue, Teen Vogue, W, CR Fashion Book and Town & Country.

Delilah Belle, 21, also walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2017 Milan FW show, as well as Tommy Hilfiger's September 2016 show in New York. She also has appeared on the covers of Vogue Japan, WWD, TMRW and Grazia and on such websites as Paper, Teen Vogue, Elle, Vogue, CR Fashion Book and Harper's Bazaar.

Last year, the sisters partnered with LA Collective for their 18-piece collection DNA, which continues to release new clothing every six weeks.

Amelia Gray continues to be represented by IMG Model Management and Delilah Belle by One Management.