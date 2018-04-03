Amelia Gray Hamlin Reveals Her Battles With Anorexia & Hashimoto's Disease

Many of the 16-year-old model's 281,000 Instagram followers rushed to praise her bravery and honesty.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s 16-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin revealed her long-time struggle with anorexia and a recent diagnosis of Hashimoto's disease on Instagram earlier this week. The 16-year-old model, who first stepped into the spotlight on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when mom Lisa Rinna was a cast member in 2014 and signed with IMG Models last April, posted two photos of herself in bikinis on Instagram, along with extended commentary about her battles with body issues and attacks on social media about her weight.

“I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago,” says Hamlin. “I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was no okay. Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like something people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection on it.”

“I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself,” Hamlin continues. “My health my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got that help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me. I am so beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age, and to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pity me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people and I know that one in 200 women in the U.S. suffer from anorexia.”

Hamlin admitted to “a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long” as well as to a recent diagnosis with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the thyroid gland is attacked that has "been an extreme challenge to ballance," says the model. Gigi Hadid, Zoe Saldana, Gina Rodriguez and Victoria Justice have all also revealed their diagnoses with Hashimoto's disease.

Many of Hamlin's 281,000 Instagram followers rushed to praise her bravery in speaking out about her struggles.