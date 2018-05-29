America Ferrera and Husband Welcome First Child

The 'Superstore' actress shared the happy news on Instagram.

American Ferrera announced on an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 29) that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams have welcomed a baby boy. “When 2 become 3… Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz. Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” the actress captioned a picture of her son’s foot.

The Superstore actress announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve with a picture of her and Williams wearing 2018 glasses and holding a onesie that read “Mas Besos (per favor).” Ferrera wrote, "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MasBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.” Williams shared the same picture on his account and captioned it, “Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018.”

Ferrera and Williams became engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. Sebastian is their first child together.