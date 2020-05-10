America Ferrera Welcomes Baby Girl

The actress and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are also parents to a son named Sebastian.

America Ferrera is a new mother again.

The actress announced the new on Instagram on Sunday, which was Mother's Day, that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams had welcomed a baby girl named Lucia Marisol Williams.

"Lucia Marisol Williams arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," she wrote.

She also asked anyone who wanted to give her a gift to donate instead to the Yes We Can World Foundation, which bills itself as the first fully bilingual school program for migrant children at the border of the United States and Mexico.

The actress and her husband are also parents to a son named Sebastian, who turns 2 this month.