American Airlines Unveils 'Avengers' Plane to Raise Cancer Awareness

The airline has teamed up with Marvel and Stand Up To Cancer for an aircraft featuring the heroes of 'Infinity War.'

Marvel's Avengers are doing some real-life good just in time for Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios has partnered with American Airlines and Stand Up To Cancer for an aircraft that is wrapped in a graphic featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Also included on the plane are researchers for the non-profit Stand Up To Cancer, as well as American Airline employees who have survived cancer.

The plane, which is designed to raise cancer awareness, was unveiled this week at Los Angeles International Airport, just ahead of Infinity War's Hollywood premiere. The plane will fly back and forth between New York and Los Angeles.

The campaign is also raising money for cancer awareness, and American Airlines AAdvantage members will receive 10 American Airlines AAdvantage miles for each dollar donated. (You can find out how to donate here.)

Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters Friday, is Marvel Studios' most ambitious project yet, with a sprawling cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman and Don Cheadle. Joe and Anthony Russo direct the film.

For a closer look, check out this American Airlines video showing how the aircraft got its Avengers look.