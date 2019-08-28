American Black Film Festival Launching Film Series in London

'Black and Blue,' 'Farming' and 'If Not Now, When' are among the titles to screen at the inaugural U.K. event.

The American Black Film Festival is heading over the Atlantic for the first time, landing in London in September for its first global film series event.

The three-day ABFF London, unveiled Wednesday, is described as an "integral part of an international screening series and extension of the American Black Film Festival," and is being put on in association with Screen Nation, the U.K. platform which has raised the profile of black British and international talent of African Caribbean heritage.

“ABFF’s Global Film Series provides a unique platform for black actors and filmmakers internationally to forge new alliances and share their work," said ABFF founder and ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday, who will appear in one of the festival's panel discussions. "The London event provides an important first step in developing these synergies which can help inform the African Diaspora as a whole."

The ABFF London arrives at a time when the subject of black British talents being forced to move to Hollywood to further their careers is still a major subject of debate. In a speech at the 2016 London Film Festival, David Oyelowo urged the U.K. to stop the "talent drain" and "do diversity."

ABFF London will be held Sept. 27-Sept. 29 at Picturehouse Central.