American Black Film Festival Unveils Lineup for Digital Fest

Vivica A. Fox, Big Boy, Nick Cannon and Lamorne Morris are among the talent whose projects will screen at the fest.

The 24th iteration of the American Black Film Festival has announced the lineup for its virtual fest.

The program, which will run from Aug. 21-30, will feature projects across competitive categories including U.S. narrative, international narrative, documentary features, web series and HBO short film.

Project in the U.S. narrative category includes True to the Game sequel, True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story, starring Vivica A. Fox, She Ball, from writer-director Nick Cannon, and Lamorne Morris starrer Death of a Telemarketer.

The doc category includes features that tackle subject the include The Harlem Children’s Zone, Gorgongosa National Park in Mozambique and performer Maurice Hines.

Non-competitive categories include Emerging Filmmakers, showcasing the work of emerging directors of African descent, and Pride Films, a showcase of films that represent queer culture and reflect the LGBTQIA experience.

The fest will also hold a spotlight screening of doc Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, the winning project of the inaugural Feature Documentary Initiative, a partnership between ABFF and Academy Award-winning production company, Lightbox. The doc, which will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 12, was directed by Muta’Ali Muhammad and is about a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Hawkins’ death and the official response to it sparked outrage in New York, unleashing a torrent of racial tension and spurring tireless civil rights activism that exposed deep racial prejudices and inequities which continue to plague the country today.

“The more than 90 films in this year’s festival are the work of a group of powerful and passionate storytellers who reflect the diversity of voices in our industry,” said Jeff Friday, founder and CEO ABFF Ventures. “Creating an opportunity for these filmmakers to reach a broader audience is our core mission. We are thrilled to have IMDb on board to simulcast the Awards Show.”

IMDb will simulcast The Best of the ABFF Awards Ceremony on its homepage on Aug. 30, the closing night of the Festival.

Find the full lineup for ABFF here.