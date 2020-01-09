Lauren Shuler Donner to Receive American Cinema Editors' Golden Eddie Award

The awards ceremony will be hosted by 'The Good Place' actress D’Arcy Carden, set to take place Jan. 17.

Producer Lauren Shuler Donner will receive the American Cinema Editors' prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Award, the organization announced Thursday. The honor will be presented at the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards black-tie ceremony Friday, Jan. 17, in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

"Lauren Shuler Donner is nothing short of a dynamo,” stated the ACE Board of Directors. “Her films have grossed billions worldwide and engaged audiences for almost 40 years. She is responsible for some of the most exciting franchises in film history and consistently champions great storytelling in all mediums. We are thrilled to celebrate her career thus far and can’t wait to see what she’ll do next."

Film editors Alan Heim, ACE and Tina Hirsch, ACE will also be honored at the ceremony as they will receive Career Achievement awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing throughout their careers.

Cathy Repola, National Executive Director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, will receive ACE’s Heritage Award, recognizing an individual’s commitment to advancing the image of the film editor, cultivating respect for the editing profession and dedication to ACE.

"This year’s Career Achievement and Heritage Award honorees have immeasurably contributed to the legacy of ACE and the craft and business of film editing. It’s a very special year for us to be recognizing their achievements," stated ACE President Stephen Rivkin, ACE.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden.

"D’Arcy Carden is back by popular demand. She presented at the show last year and we received so many emails and phone calls from those in attendance asking for her return that we knew we had to ask her to host and we’re so happy she said yes," said ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick.

Nominations for the ACE Eddie Awards were announced on Dec. 11.