PGA Awards: 'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Among Doc Nominees

Other high-profile non-fiction films up for outstanding producer of documentary motion pictures include 'The Cave,' 'For Sama' and 'One Child Nation.'

The Producers Guild of America has announced its documentary motion picture nominees for the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.

The films nominated for outstanding producer of documentary motion pictures are: Advocate, American Factory, Apollo 11, The Cave, For Sama, Honeyland and One Child Nation.

Individual producer eligibility is still being determined.

Film Movement's Advocate, about the life and work of Jewish-Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has represented political prisoners for nearly 50 years, was also nominated for two awards at the International Documentary Association's IDA Awards.

Netflix's American Factory, from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company, tells the story of how a Chinese billionaire bought a closed GM plant and invested in auto glass production in Ohio. That film has been nominated for three IDA awards and best documentary at the Gotham Awards and won two Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, which were presented earlier this month.

CNN Films and Neon's Apollo 11, about the Neil Armstrong- and Buzz Aldrin-led mission to land on the moon, was nominated for three IDA Awards and best documentary at the Gotham Awards and won five Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, which were presented earlier this month.

National Geographic's The Cave about a group of female doctors working in Syria was nominated for an IDA award and four Critics' Choice Documentary Awards

PBS' For Sama, about Syrian activist Waad al-Kateab, has been nominated for three IDA Awards, a European Film Award, two Critics' Choice Documentary Awards and five British Independent Film Awards.

KJ Films' Honeyland, about the last female bee-hunter in Europe, was nominated for three IDA Awards and won a Critics' Choice Doc Award.

Amazon Studios' One Child Nation, about the history of China's one-child policy and how it's shaped generations of people, was nominated for an IDA Award, best documentary at the Gotham Awards and five Critics' Choice Doc Awards.

Additional nominees for the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards will be announced on Dec. 19 and Jan. 7 with the winners set to be honored at the 2020 awards ceremony on Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Previously announced honors will also be given to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos (the Milestone Award), Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman (the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television) and actress-producer Octavia Spencer (the Visionary Award).