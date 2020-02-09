'American Factory' Co-Director, Battling Cancer, Accepts Win for Best Documentary Feature

The win proved to be more meaningful for co-director Julia Reichert, who is undergoing chemotherapy as she battles terminal cancer at age 73.

American Factory took home the award for best documentary feature at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night.

The Netflix documentary marks the first film from Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground Productions. Co-directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar and producer Jeff Reichert took the stage to accept the award.

After taking the stage, Reichert was quick to honor the fellow nominees, explaining that they felt honored "just being in the presence of our sister and brother documentarians who risked their lives making stories [and] bringing stories to us."

Reichert then took a moment to honor "working people" who she said "have it harder and harder these days." "We believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite," she said.

Though an achievement, the win could be more meaningful for Reichert, who is undergoing chemotherapy as she battles terminal cancer at age 73. She told The Hollywood Reporter that "there's no cure" for her sickness and "it could be six months, a year or more." "I'll be real honest, it would be extremely meaningful after four nominations and my age and my state of life. It would be very meaningful," Reichert had said of the Oscar nom at the time.

The Netflix documentary, produced and financed by Participant, chronicles the abandoned General Motors car plant restored by a Chinese billionaire, Cao Dewang, as a post-industrial Ohio windshield factory, Fuyao Glass America. The film captures the optimism of Dayton residents about their future, then chronicled them enduring increasing demands by Chinese management for elusive profits.

To continue to honor those highlighted in their doc, Reichert and Bognar took five factory workers to the Oscars as their guests.

The doc gained the support of Obamas' Higher Ground Productions and Netflix after it premiered at Sundance last year. American Factory is in part a follow-up to The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant, which captured the last days of the once-thriving union shop.

American Factory beat out other nominees including The Cave, For Sama, Honeyland and The Edge of Democracy.

The doc won the Independent Spirit Award for best documentary the day prior to the Academy Awards.

The Obamas were not in attendance at the ceremony but their absence is not a surprise given co-directors Reichert and Bognar told THR that chances of a sighting of the former president and first lady for the Academy Awards are slim. “Everything has to be checked out by Secret Service — they have many, many SUVs traveling with them, they don’t just casually go anywhere,” Reichert told THR at the DGA Awards Jan. 25, where the film won for best documentary. The Obamas didn't attend the Spirit Awards either.

The 2020 Oscars aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.