American Film Institute Celebrates 50 Years of History at the Greystone Mansion

On Saturday afternoon, film lovers gathered in the grand parlor of the historic mansion to hear Jean Picker Firstenberg and other distinguished faculty discuss the storied history of one of LA’s most important cultural institutions.

Firstenberg, who spent 27 years as the film schools President and CEO, told THR that the AFI was founded at a time when the country showed a greater willingness to support art and culture.

AFI was created in the Rose Garden of the White House when Lyndon Johnson was signing the enabling legislation that created the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities...he said to preserve the history of American film and to train the next generation of men and women who want to tell these stories”.

Greystone Mansion served as a home for AFI for sixteen years before they moved to their current Los Feliz facility. The mansion was both a campus and a studio for students like David Lynch, who would shoot his student films on the sprawling grounds and Paul Schrader, who once lived in the estate’s horse stables.

Filmmaker Robert Mandel is both an alumni and a former Dean of the AFI Conservatory. He spoke to how the institute strived to change the way that film was perceived.

It was considered by many to be a trade. It was not considered to be an art form. When it got to AFI it became art. They were talking about preserving an art form and teaching how to make art that would last for a very long time. ”

The school has spent decades as a training ground for some of Hollywood’s most accomplished filmmakers, including Darren Aronofsky, Terrence Malik, Patty Jenkins and Scott Frank. Firstenberg tried to capture that epic history in her new book Becoming AFI.

The book is really the story of those fifty years and being one of the largest grantees of the National Endowment for the arts and into becoming a self-sustaining institution and for those of us who are interested in the arts and the evolution of cultural and educational institutions it’s a quintessential look at that.”

Firstenberg also believes that a thriving artistic community is an essential part of our national identity.

I’m a big proponent that as a nation we should support our artists. They are our soul, our conscious and represent us in ways, sometimes we don’t appreciate, but they really do stand for who we are.”