American Film Institute to Honor Cinematographer Rachel Morrison

Cinematographer Rachel Morrison will be honored by the American Film Institute, who has selected her to receive the 2018 Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal. The honor will be presented at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to George Clooney, which will be held in Hollywood on June 7.

The honor recognizes the talents of AFI Conservatory alumni who embody the qualities of filmmaker Franklin J. Schaffner: talent, taste, dedication and commitment to quality storytelling in film and television, per the AFI.

Morrison, class of 2006, made history this year as the first woman ever nominated for the Academy Award for cinematography for her work on Mudbound. She also became the first woman to shoot a Marvel movie — the record-breaking Black Panther. Morrison’s credits also include Fruitvale Station, Cake, Dope and the documentary What Happened to Miss Simone?.