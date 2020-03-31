American Film Institute, Steven Spielberg Launch AFI Movie Club

In a video posted Tuesday, Spielberg, an AFI Trustee, introduced the inaugural film of the new movie club: 'The Wizard of Oz.'

The American Film Institute is hoping to help entertain audiences in this new period of social distancing.

AFI announced Tuesday that it will launch the AFI Movie Club, a daily virtual gathering "to leverage our collective love of film on behalf of optimism in this time of global uncertainty."

Iconic movies will be selected by AFI each day for the world to watch together, "creating a communal viewing experience during these unprecedented times of social distancing."

"AFI’s goal is to live in a world of art above anxiety," said Bob Gazzale, president and CEO. "We’re honored to have Steven Spielberg, the greatest storyteller of our day, lead the way."

To kick off the movie club, director and AFI Trustee Spielberg introduced the club's inaugural film: The Wizard of Oz.

"Now I know you think you've seen it but think again, because right now at this moment in history what better message is there then, 'there's no place like home,' the director said in an introductory message of the club's first film.

Other special guests will announce select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. To watch the films, audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub.

While audiences watch, the daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive.

Watch Spielberg's introductory message below.